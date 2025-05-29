Seized vehicles destroyed in fire accident near Police station in Pammal

CHENNAI: A sudden fire near the Shankar nagar police station in Pammal, destroyed nine vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

According to report, three cars and six autorickshaws were burnt in the fire.

The vehicles had been seized in connection with various criminal cases and were parked in the parking lot of the police station.

According to police, the fire is believed to have originated from an old, discarded sofa left by the roadside near the station on 25 Street, Shankar Nagar.

A person set the sofa ablaze, in an attempt to extract iron rods from its frame, reports added.

However, the fire quickly spread and engulfed the seized vehicles parked nearby, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air and causing panic in the neighborhood.

Local residents alerted authorities, and personnel from the Tambaram Fire and Rescue

Services rushed to the spot.

After nearly an hour of effort, firefighters managed to douse the flames, but not before all the vehicles were completely destroyed.

A case has been registered, and police investigation is underway.