SEIAA defers clearance for hostel building proposed by Isha Foundation in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has deferred environmental clearance to a hostel building proposed by Isha Foundation in Ikkarai Boluvampatti village in Coimbatore.

As per the SEIAA document, Isha Foundation submitted an application seeking environmental clearance for the building on July 16, and the application was discussed by the State-level Expert Appraisal Committee-II (SEAC-II). The SEAC-II decided to recommend that the SEIAA grant environmental clearance.

However, when the SEIAA took up the application for discussion, the authority observed that there are a few existing structures on western side and referred the application back to SEAC-II.

As per the application, Isha has plans to construct a hostel building on a total plot area of 25,100 sqm with a total built-up area of 88,364.23 sqm. The project site falls under category B2 of Item 8 (a) 'Building and Construction Projects' of the schedule to the EIA Notification, 2006 (Environmental Impact Assessment).

The category B2 of Item 8 (a) 'Building and Construction Projects', deals with buildings with a built-up area exceeding 20,000 sqm but less than 1,50,00 sqm. Projects falling under the category do not require environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, scoping and Terms of Reference (ToR).