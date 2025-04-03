Seerkazhi MLA tags in 'son-in-law' CM to get ITI in constituency

CHENNAI: DMK MLA from Seerkazhi, M Panneerselvam, found an easy way to get a minister to oblige him in the House on Wednesday.

When state labour minister CV Ganesan repeatedly shot down his request to open an ITI in his constituency, the DMK MLA said, "My constituency Seerkazhi is predominantly agrarian. Our Chief Minister is the 'maapillai' (son-in-law) of the constituency. Our Agriculture Minister, MRK Panneerselvam, is also the maapillai of the constituency. Our Transport Minister is also the maapillai of the Mayiladuthurai district. If you don't allot (ITI) for this constituency, what will the people say?"

Unable to resist further, labour minister Ganesan said, "The member said it is maapillai thoguthi (son-in-law constituency). The government will make efforts to set up an ITI there."