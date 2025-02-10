Seeman says those who support Periyar are free to leave his party

CHENNAI: NTK chief Seeman on Monday slammed the DMK government and emphasised that he will always oppose Periyar and if any of his followers differ from this opinion, they are free to quit the party.

Speaking to reporters in Trichy, Seeman said that in Erode East constituency, the voting machines were rigged in favor of the DMK candidate.

"NTK needed just 1000 more votes to retain deposit. But we are still confident even after the defeat," he said, thanking the public who voted for them, according to a Maalaimalar report.

He also criticised that the DMK government can win only if they form multiple alliances. Seeman also pointed that while NOTA got only 797 votes last time, the numbers have gone up to 6000 now along with the votes being split by independent candidates. "I am a lone warrior and I do not need an army to win," he said.

Seeman said that his policies were against Dravidian parties. "I come from a Dravidian background but now that I have clarity, I am opposing it. They are not a party with ideology but simply a focus on looting the people," he said.

Responding to Annamalai's remarks on him, Seeman said, "Annamalai thinks that I have gone a little overboard while criticising Periyar. I have only just started and there is still a long way to go," he said.