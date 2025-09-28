Seeman draws Dravidian fire over Anna, MGR slander

CHENNAI: Leaders of the DMK, AIADMK and AMMK on Saturday tore into NTK chief coordinator Seeman for his denigrating remarks against Dravidian stalwart and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

Seeman is facing the wrath of Dravidian majors for his remark while responding to a question on TVK chief and actor Vijay’s positioning himself as a political alternative in the 2026 Assembly polls. The NTK leader allegedly used coarse language and belittled the achievements of Anna and MGR, likening them to “idlis and dosas.”

AIADMK spokesperson and former minister D Jayakumar strongly condemned Seeman, describing him as a “collective embodiment of disruptive forces.”

Warning that such uncivilised remarks would draw a fitting response from the AIADMK, Jayakumar said that he was unaware what had happened to “beloved friend” Seeman. “He must correct himself and refrain from making such remarks that are not good for him,” he said and added that the NTK leader appeared to be disturbed.

DMK’s student wing secretary Rajiv Gandhi launched a blistering attack, calling the remarks the “height of uncivility”.

Seeman is playing the BJP’s “B-team” role, Rajiv Gandhi said, adding that, “Annamalai once peddled lies against Dravidian icon Anna, Seeman is now following suit. Anna, the great scholar and architect of modern Tamil Nadu, continues to inspire the State. Seeman cannot tolerate this reality, so he spews venom only to remain in the media glare.”

He further warned that none dared to criticise Dravidian stalwarts and those who tried had “disappeared without a trace.” Drawing a parallel with Joseph Goebbels, Rajiv Gandhi said, “Even the Nazi propagandist would appear an amateur before Seeman in his attempt to spread lies and weave false narratives. If he dares utter another word against Anna, he will face the wrath of the people and DMK.”

AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran accused Seeman of dragging political discourse to a “new low” after Vijay’s political plunge. “This betrays his fear that his support base is eroding,” TTV Dhinakaran said.