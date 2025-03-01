Seeman dares DMK to contest solo in all 234 constituencies

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman on Friday dared DMK to contest alone without alliance and field candidates in all 234 constituencies in the State.

“The NTK will contest alone. But will the DMK, which ruled the State several decades, contest on its own in all the 234 constituencies in the State? It should face the elections without giving money for votes,” he said, while addressing the media in Dharmapuri.

Further, Seeman said VCK is the primary reason behind DMK’s success in polls. “Will the DMK say no to alliance with Thirmavalavan’s party? Their cadre toil hard in the northern districts (for DMK’s win). I will stand by Thol Thirumavalavan if he faces any issues,” he said.

Claiming to be facing a maximum of over 230 cases among politicians in the State, the NTK chief coordinator said he will not be cowed down by such ‘foisting’ of cases.

Questioning the urgency shown by the police in connection with the rape case filed by actor Vijayalakshi, Seeman claimed that the court itself has given three months of time. If that is so, why do the police resort to assaulting and dragging away an ex-service man guarding my home, he asked. Just because he tore away the summon pasted on my house, asked Seeman.

“What did this government do in the Anna University sexual assault and Pollachi sex scandal? Who is that sir? In this Dravidian model of government, even party secretaries can sack district Collectors and SPs,” he said.