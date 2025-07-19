Seeman criticizes existence of casteism in TN and calls for change

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Saturday said that people should not fall for those who claim that casteism is eradicated because no one asks for a child's caste during school admission and until and unless the root cause is addressed, nothing will change.

In a public meeting held in Ponneri, Seeman addressed the prevalence of caste discrimination and political hypocrisy in Tamil Nadu. Stating that Tirukkural is the common scripture for all religions and while noting that the one who gave the scripture belonged to the Ayothidasa Pandithar's lineage, Seeman pointed out the hypocrisy of praising Tiruvalluvar but neglecting his descendants.

Seeman further condemned the acceptance of such casteist attitudes and highlighted the denial of temple entry for marginalized communities. "This is clearly a failure of a government that claims to uphold social justice," he said. While pointing out the existence of several caste based parties in the state, he questioned the absence of a political party representing Tamil people as a nation.

Seeman also criticized the practice of leaders receiving garlands only from their own caste groups and calling it true Dravidianism. Seeman further declared that while mere dogs and jackals can rule the state, why shouldn't a "tiger" like him have such ambitions for the 2026 elections.

Expressing his take on people's religious belief, Seeman pointed out that people who worship Shiva oppress his descendants. Continuing his tirade, Seeman questioned the selective excavation of the Keezhadi archaeological site and said that only a full excavation would reveal the true extent of Tamil civilization.