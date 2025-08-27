Seeman criticises Vijay for seeking security; clarifies about alliance stance

CHENNAI: NTK chief Seeman stated that his vote bank would not be affected by the emergence of TVK, led by actor Vijay, as his supporters remain committed to the party's ideology. He added that his vote share is expected to grow further.

He criticised Vijay for seeking security and questioned how a leader who requires such protection can ensure the safety of the people.

Reiterating his stance, Seeman said he would not align with any other party, as his supporters view him as an alternative leader, and forming alliances could risk that voter base.

He announced that a state-level conference will be held in Tiruchi on February 7.