Seeman blames SIR salary cut for VAO's suicide

CHENNAI: NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Saturday strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government following the alleged suicide of Shakitha Begum, a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) from Kallakurichi district, who is said to have taken her life due to the heavy workload imposed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Seeman said the incident had exposed the severe stress faced by government employees assigned to the SIR exercise. He pointed out that this was the second such case in recent days, noting that an Anganwadi worker in Kumbakonam had earlier attempted suicide allegedly due to similar pressures.

He said these incidents raised serious concerns about the burden placed on frontline staff. He condemned the State government’s decision to withhold salaries from employees who refuse to participate in the revision work, calling it inhumane and unjustifiable.

He accused the government of adopting contradictory positions by questioning the SIR workload before the Supreme Court while rigorously enforcing the same on employees and allegedly allowing party workers to engage in the work unofficially.

Seeman said the government bore full responsibility for the death of Shakitha Begum. He demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for her family and a government job for one family member. He also urged the government to immediately withdraw the salary cut order and allow only willing staff members to carry out SIR duties.