Seeman among 19 acquitted by Tiruchy court in 7-year-old NTK-MDMK clash

CHENNAI: A local court here on Saturday acquitted as many as 19 persons, including NTK chief coordinator Seeman and MDMK functionaries, in a case related to a clash and damages to public properties at the airport in 2018.

MDMK chief Vaiko and NTK leader Seeman arrived at the Tiruchy airport on the same day, May 19, 2018, for party functions, leading to a clash among their supporters. Airport properties and police vehicles were damaged during the fight.

Subsequently, the airport police registered a case against party cadres. The case was in progress with the Tiruchy second additional sessions court, and the final hearing was held on July 16. Delivering the verdict on July 19, Judge Gopinathan acquitted all the accused in the case.

Subsequently, the MDMK cadre distributed sweets to the public and celebrated the verdict releasing them from the case of the attack and causing damage.