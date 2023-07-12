Security tightened for 3-day RSS annual meeting in Ooty from tomorrow

COIMBATORE: Security has been beefed up for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) annual meeting to be held in Udhagamandalam.

More than 500 cops have been deployed for enhanced security in the hill district in view of the annual meeting of the RSS, said a police official.

Senior members, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and all five joint general secretaries, including Arun Kumar, RSS points man for the BJP are participating in the three day meeting to kick off from Thursday.

At the meeting, the RSS veterans are expected to discuss on the past accomplishments, road ahead and strategies for the organisation’s future growth.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak (All-India Prant Pracharak Meeting) is being held from July 13 to July 15 at Ooty in The Nilgiris district,” said the organisation’s all India publicity head Sunil Ambekar in a statement in New Delhi.

“In the meeting, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale along with all the Sahasarkaryavahs, namely, Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar and Ramdutt will be present,” he added.

Further, Ambekar said all ‘prant pracharaks’ from across the country, ‘sah prant pracharaks’, ‘kshetra pracharaks’ and ‘sah kshetra pracharaks’, along with ‘akhil bharatiya pramukh’ and ‘sah pramukh’ of all seven ‘Karya Vibhags’ would attend the meeting.

“The meeting will discuss and review the Sangh Shiksha Vargs (RSS training camps) held this year and the progress made so far in the Sangh Centenary Action Plan for expanding the organisation,” Ambekar said.

The meeting would discuss organisational programmes and activities for the next four to five months as well as contemporary issues also aims to deliberate upon shakha-level activities related to social transformation among other issues, he added.

The RSS national meeting in Ooty assumes significance at a time, when the BJP has been eyeing for gaining some foothold in the state.