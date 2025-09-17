Security guard trampled to death by wild elephant in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 38-year-old security guard at a plantain farm was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kadambur, Erode, on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Prabhu, had been employed at the farm owned by one Prakash at Ekkathur, Kadambur, over the past one year.

When a wild elephant strayed into the eight-acre farm, Prabhu tried to shoo it away, provoking the animal which began chasing him.

Though Prabhu tried to get away, the elephant grabbed him, flung him to the ground and trampled him to death. Some farmers, who rushed to the spot after hearing Prabhu’s cries, found him dead.

The Kadambur police arrived on the scene and sent Prabhu’s body for a post-mortem at Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. Prabhu is survived by wife and a son.

A team of forest staff is monitoring the animal.