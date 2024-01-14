Secure the release of TN fishermen; Stalin writes to EAM Jaishankar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to the Union External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday requesting him to take necessary steps to secure the release of 12 fishermen and 3 fishing boats that were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter, Stalin wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to the apprehension of 12 fishermen and three fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13, Saturday."

"The fishermen from Kottaipattinam fishing harbour of Pudukkottai district, ventured for fishing on January 13, Saturday in three mechanized fishing boats bearing registration numbers IND-TN-08-NM-169, IND-TN-08-NM-151, IND-TN-10-NM-730. While they were fishing near Neduntheevu, they were taken into custody, " he noted.

Further, Stalin requested the EAM to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan government through appropriate diplomatic channels to immediately secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats.