Secure release of TN fishers from SL custody, CM Stalin writes to MEA

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan Government to secure the release of all the detained fishermen.

"I wish to bring to your kind attention the recent apprehension of 35 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy," Stalin informed Jaishankar in a DO (Demi-Official) letter on Monday.

He explained that on Monday, the Sri Lankan Navy detained 31 fishermen from Nagapattinam along with their three mechanised fishing boats. On the same day, in a separate incident, four fishermen from Ramanathapuram District were also apprehended, along with their country craft.

"These recurrent incidents have caused profound distress among the fishing communities of Tamil Nadu, whose lives and livelihoods are inextricably linked to the sea. Each apprehension not only deprives families of their primary means of sustenance but also instils a deep sense of fear and insecurity. As of now, 114 fishermen and 247 boats are under the custody of Sri Lankan authorities," the letter pointed out.

Stalin requested the Union Minister to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan Government to secure the release of all the detained fishermen from Tamil Nadu along with their fishing boats.