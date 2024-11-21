Secure release of TN fishermen from captivity in Pakistan: CM Stalin asks MEA

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged the Union External Affairs ministry to take the issue of apprehension of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Pakistani Navy in a “tangible and meaningful manner through diplomatic channels” and secure the immediate release of all arrested Indian fishermen.

Drawing the attention of the MEA to the plight of 14 Indian fishermen, including seven from Tamil Nadu, who were apprehended along with their fishing boats by the Pakistan Navy on January 3, 2024, CM Stalin, in his letter to union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, said that it has been nearly 10 months since their incarceration, and there has been no communication regarding their status or the efforts being made towards their release.

“Given the prolonged detention and the humanitarian concerns involved, I request you to take up this matter in a tangible and meaningful manner through diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of all fishermen,” said Stalin.

The families are facing severe emotional and financial distress and are struggling to cope with the prolonged uncertainty of the arrested persons' release, the Tamil Nadu CM said, and added that the absence of the primary breadwinners of their families has made the lives of the dependent families miserable.