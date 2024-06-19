Secure release of fishers held in SL: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on June 18.

In his demi official letter to the union external affairs minister, Chief Minister Stalin said that the fishermen, who set out from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai District, on their mechanised fishing boat bearing Registration No IND-TN-08-MM-05, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on June 18.

“These incidents not only disrupt the livelihoods of the fishermen but also instil a sense of fear and uncertainty among their families and the entire coastal communities,” the CM said, pointing out that about 15 fishermen and 162 fishing boats are still under custody of the Sri Lankan Government.

“I therefore request you to urgently prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the immediate release of all the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their fishing boats,” Stalin added.