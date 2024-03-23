Secure release of 76 TN fishers held by SL, Stalin writes to EAM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of all the 76 apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats and ensure necessary legal assistance to the fishermen detained by Sri Lanka.

In a demi-official letter to Jaishankar, copies of which were released to the media here, he said “I am writing to you with grave concern regarding the recent incidents involving the arrest and apprehension of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities.”

“Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple occurrences of fishermen from India being detained by Sri Lankan authorities, causing distress and uncertainty among their families and communities”, he said.

Stalin said on Thursday, 32 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and five mechanized boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In the past two weeks alone, 76 fishermen have been detained, he pointed out. Stating that decisive action must be taken without any further delay to address this festering issue and to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected fishermen, the Chief Minister said further legal assistance needs to be provided for the fishermen who have been sentenced by the Sri Lankan courts.

“Therefore, I urge you to secure the immediate release of all our fishermen and their boats and also to ensure necessary legal assistance to the fishermen detained by Sri Lanka”, he added.