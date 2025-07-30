Secure fishers release: CM Stalin urges EAM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take appropriate diplomatic steps to secure the early release of all the detained fishermen and their boats from Sri Lankan authorities.

Expressing deep anguish over the continuing and unabated apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities, Chief Minister Stalin drew the EAM's attention to arrest of 14 fishermen from Ramanathapuram in two different instances and urged him to address the grave situation with urgency through the appropriate diplomatic channels and secure the early release of all detained fishermen and their boats.

"These repeated apprehensions have caused significant economic and emotional distress and uncertainty for the affected families, " the CM said, noting that about 235 fishing boats and 68 fishermen are in Sri Lankan custody now.