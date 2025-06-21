Secular TN will fail Shah’s designs, says CPM chief Baby

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby on Thursday strongly criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu, alleging that the BJP’s attempts to make inroads in the State were part of a larger “Manuvadi” project driven by the Sangh Parivar.

Addressing a public rally at Ambattur OT to mark the conclusion of the 10-day statewide campaign, Baby said, “One person is moving around Tamil Nadu like Saguni. You know the role Saguni played—deceptive and divisive.”

Referring to Shah, he added that the person is the second-in-command in Modi’s cabinet. “We know who recently visited Tamil Nadu. Let us be clear: Amit Shah, your machinations will not succeed in this State.”

He urged the people of the State to remain vigilant and united in defending the secular and democratic fabric. “Tamil Nadu is the land of Tiruvalluvar, Subramania Bharati and Periyar. This is a State of secular, progressive, and democratic traditions. The RSS agenda has no place here,” he said.

He emphasised the need for continued grassroots engagement, stating that like Kerala, Tamil Nadu remains a stronghold of secular and progressive politics. “We must strengthen the political alliance in Tamil Nadu that upholds these values. This is the most urgent political task before us.”

Baby, accompanied by party state secretary P Shanmugam and politburo member U Vasuki, called upon party cadre to ensure the success of the nationwide strike, called by ten central trade unions including the CITU, AITUC, and INTUC, on July 9.

Criticising the Modi government for questioning the archaeological findings at Keezhadi, Baby accused the RSS-controlled BJP administration of refusing to accept scientific evidence. “They reject clear archaeological findings that establish the existence of an ancient civilisation on the banks of the Vaigai river near Madurai,” he said.

“These discoveries place the Keezhadi civilisation among the world’s ancient civilisations alongside Mesopotamian, Egyptian, and Chinese civilisations. We should be proud that such a rich civilisation once thrived in southern Tamil Nadu. But institutions under the RSS-controlled Modi government in Delhi are unwilling to accept archaeological science.”

Baby lauded CPM MP Su Venkatesan and the TN government for taking up the Keezhadi issue.