Section 144 imposed in Madurai as tension rises over Tiruparankundram hill protest

CHENNAI: With the tension over animal sacrifice atop Tiruparankundram hill rising each day, the district administration imposed the stringent restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Madurai on February 3 and 4.

For several years, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Dargah in Tiruparankundram have been receiving a large number of devotees every day. This harmony was affected after a Hindu organisation objected to goats and chicken being sacrificed by Muslim devotees.

The Hindu Munnani has jumped into the issue and announced a protest on February 4. To prevent any untoward incident or religious clashes during the protest, the district officials have clamped the whole of Madurai under Section 144, said a Daily Thanthi report.

It is also to be noted that there is no restriction on offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Dargah.

Madurai city police commissioner stated that several cases have been filed over the issue. Both sides have also filed five petitions before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.