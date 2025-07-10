Secondary grade teachers appointment consultation to begin on July 14 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has announced that the consultation for the appointment of 2,342 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) will be held in the city between July 14 and 18.

The circular released by DEE said as many as 25,156 candidates appeared for the exam conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) in July 2024 to fill 2,768 SGT vacancies.

In the results announced in April, as many as 1,112 candidates secured scores between 100 to 126 marks, 2,798 candidates between 90 to 99 marks, 5,737 candidates scored between 80 to 89 marks, and 7,665 candidates between 70 to 79 marks.

And, these candidates will be considered for the post through direct consultation done by the joint director of primary education (administration), and the appointment orders will be issued by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the city on July 23.

It is to be noted that around 20,000 members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers' Association (SSTA) have been urging the government to address pay disparity for several years now.

They allege that teachers appointed after June 2009 are faced with a pay discrepancy of Rs 3,170 for the same amount of work as those appointed on or before May 31, 2009.

Meanwhile, the Department of School Education has been conducting counselling for teachers in various posts, including postgraduate teachers, for the current 2025-26 academic year since early July. And, the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare too had commenced the transfer counselling from Wednesday.

In the general inter-district transfer counselling for teachers, 153 secondary school principals and 42 high school principals were transferred to their preferred districts. Also, 294 candidates from the posts of high school principal and postgraduate teacher had been given promotion as higher secondary school principals.

Further, through the transfer counselling for surplus teachers in government primary and middle schools under DEE held in July first week, 504 teachers in the panchayat union and 65 teachers within the educational district have been appointed to vacant posts.