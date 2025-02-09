Secondary grade teachers allocation shifts to state-level seniority, teachers raise concerns

CHENNAI: The Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare has announced that the allocation of seniority for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) will be determined at the state level, not the district level.

Therefore, the transfer of SGT teachers will be decided based on the state-level seniority list, not according to the district list. This announcement comes against the backdrop of similar changes made by the Department of School Education.

This order has been issued for the posts of primary school heads and secondary teachers/physical education/special teachers working in schools and hostels under the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare across the State.

Accordingly, the department has ordered authorities concerned with each district to prepare the state-level seniority list for the posts of primary school heads/secondary teachers/physical education/special teachers working in the schools and hostels operating under the department and compare the details of the teachers who were already working in the above said posts.

“The post comparison work should be done following the work register, at the earliest,” noted the circular from the department.

Meanwhile, this announcement has created a rift among various Teachers' Welfare Associations with some opposing the move.

Commenting on this move, a teacher at ADW school said, “As a result of this announcement, promotions to teachers working in districts will be completely denied. It is to be noted that district-level promotions have not been granted for over ten years due to administrative irregularities.” And, graduate teachers and primary school principals might also face the same fate, the teacher noted.

Earlier, the transfers were conducted within the districts only, but due to the recent announcement, the transfers will be done at the state level. This move, the teachers allege will deprive opportunities to most.