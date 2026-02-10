Second cath lab at Omandurar hospital to expand free cardiac care network

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday commissioned a second state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation laboratory (cath lab) at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH), Omandurar estate at a cost of Rs 8 crore, strengthening emergency heart care services amid a steady rise in cardiovascular diseases.
Inaugurating the facility, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the new cath bab would significantly cut waiting time for critical cardiac interventions at the high-footfall hospital, which treats more than 600 heart patients every day.
“With cardiac ailments rising globally, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, the State has prioritised strengthening tertiary care infrastructure,” he told reporters.
The Omandurar hospital earlier had one cath lab that handled around 20 procedures a day. With outpatient attendance surging to nearly 2,500 a day, up from about 500 five years ago, the demand for an additional facility had become pressing, he said.
Nearly 500 cardiac patients are admitted every month at the hospital.
“The newly commissioned unit is the seventh cath lab made operational in government hospitals since the present dispensation assumed office,” the minister added. “Two cath labs each have been set up at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy and Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.
One more functions at the Periyar Government Hospital in Chennai and another at the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem. Steps are also taken to establish cath labs in Cuddalore, the Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Ramanathapuram.”
Cath labs play a critical role in treating heart attacks by promptly clearing arterial blockages and restoring blood flow. They also enable non-surgical interventions, including angioplasty, pacemaker implantation and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs).
“Procedures that can cost up to Rs 5 lakh in private hospitals are provided free under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” Subramanian said.
Responding to a query on the Madurai AIIMS project, the minister replied: “Construction is progressing slowly; it’s unlikely to be completed before the end of 2028.
Medical students admitted to the institute are currently being accommodated in Tamil Nadu government medical colleges.”
On avian influenza, Subramanian said that no human cases had been reported in the State, adding, “District health authorities have been instructed to enforce precautionary measures and intensify public awareness.”
Senior health officials and hospital administrators were present at the event.