Second AC EMU likely to be delivered in September-end

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is likely to deliver the second AC EMU train to Southern Railway (SR) by the end of this month. Currently, the two AC EMU trains, one for SR and other one for Eastern Railway, out of the 10 orders given to the ICF for 2025-26, are ready to be delivered, said an ICF official.

The Southern Railway, in the Chennai suburban network, has only one AC EMU train from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu section.

When inaugurated, it received several criticisms for timings. And later, after receiving a feedback from the passengers, they were altered.

The second train would be in the Central-Arakkonam section, which would benefit commuters, as there are no Metro Rail services in this route. “In any section, the AC EMU trains would be preferred by commuters travelling long distances. For instance, from Central to Perambur in an AC train wouldn’t be economical but for passengers till Pattabiram or Tiruvallur, it helps to have a comfortable journey. SR must consider reducing the ticket rate and also offer convenient timings,” said T Sadagopan, a resident of Pattabiram.

The AC EMU fare starts at Rs 35 for 10 km and goes up to Rs 105 for 56- 60 km.

“As soon as the second rake is received within a week after the trial run it would be operational in the Chennai Central to Arakkonam route,” said a senior railway official from Chennai division.