Seat-sharing talks between CPM and DMK ends in sine die

CHENNAI: The second round of seat-sharing talks between the ruling DMK and Communist Party of India (Marxist) ends in sine die on Sunday.



On Sunday, when the ruling DMK, which leads the INDIA bloc alliance in Tamil Nadu, held the second round of seat-sharing talks with the CPI (M), the ally insisted on more seats than they got in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to the sources.

"This time we have sought three Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing parliamentary elections. But, the ruling DMK, which is keen on allocating the same number of seats as in 2019, has refused our demand. So, the talks were concluded today. Soon, they (DMK) will invite us for the third round of talks. After that we will announce the number of seats," sources with CPM detailed.

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters), CPM central committee member P Sampath said the second round of talks was a very frank discussion, adding that an announcement about the third round of talks will be made soon.

Along with Sampath, P Shanmugam, N Gunasekaran and K Kanagaraj were holding talks with the DMK election coordinators at Anna Arivalayam on Sunday.

The DMK has invited CPI for a second round of talks on Monday, February 26.