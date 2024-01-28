Seat-sharing talk begins between DMK and Congress; Cong demands more seats than 2019

CHENNAI: With the Lok Sabha elections just months away, the first set of seat-sharing talks between Congress and DMK in Tamil Nadu was held 'smoothly' on Sunday in the presence of All India Congress Committee general secretary and convener of the National Alliance Committee (NAC) Mukul Wasnik, and former union minister Salman Khurshid in the city.



Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, Ajoy Kumar, KS Alagiri, K Selvaperunthagai, EVKS Elangovan, Karthi Chidambaram, Vijay Vasanth and DMK leaders TR Baalu, KN Nehru, E Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, A Raja, MRK Panneerselvam, Trichy Siva were discussed the seat-sharing for upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state at Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) here.

Speaking to reporters after attending the first round of seat-sharing talks, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik said, "We have completed the first round of seat-sharing with DMK leaders. We also discussed Puducherry. It went smoothly. Both parties have been working together for a long time. Negotiations are going well. Once it is completed we will announce the constituencies."

Exuding hope, the NAC convener Wasnik said Tamil Nadu will make an important contribution to protect democracy.

"People are dissatisfied with the government at the Centre. We hope this will help us fight against the forces that are destroying the country and those who are a threat to India's democracy, " he noted.

Commenting on JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar's exit from the INDIA bloc, the AICC leader said soon the INDIA bloc will become stronger to make India stronger.

"The situation in the INDIA bloc will pass. Soon, the INDIA bloc will become stronger to make India stronger. People will stand with us. Parties that do not have the guts to stand up to those who are leading the country to ruin may leave the INDIA bloc, " added Mukul.

Claiming the talks as confidential, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri said, "The negotiation was very satisfactory. It's a conversation (seat-sharing talk) between Congress and DMK. Both of us have decided not to reveal it now."

Further, Alagiri said the leaders discussed the winning strategies, candidate selection, and election campaign.

Dismissing the list of constituencies, demanded by Congress that went viral on social media, DMK treasurer and MP, TR Baalu said the Congress party has not given us (DMK) any wish list of Lok Sabha constituencies during the seat-sharing talks and the DMK didn't ask either.

"DMK to contest more LS seats this time than previous election. It is my wish. It will also be at the discretion of the leadership of the respective party. I will also tell my leader (MK Stalin) that youth should be given more opportunities in DMK this time as asked by Udhayanidhi, " Baalu said.

However, Baalu said no matter who they want, new parties can join the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu without asking for a seat to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, a senior DMK leader revealed to DT Next that the Congress is expecting at least 12 Lok Sabha constituencies but the DMK leadership is thinking of allocating a maximum of 7 or 9 seats to Congress.

The second round of seat-sharing talks between Congress and DMK will be held after February 9.

Earlier in the day, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik held a meeting with the TNCC president KS Alagiri and other leaders at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan (TNCC headquarters) regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress contested 10 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, out of which it won 9 seats, and the DMK contested 20 seats and emerged victorious in all of them.