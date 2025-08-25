Search on for miscreants placing rocks on Coimbatore tracks

COIMBATORE: After a Chennai-bound express train from Thiruvananthapuram encountered concrete stones on tracks near Avarampalayam Railway Bridge, the railway police in Coimbatore have commenced a search for the miscreants behind the ill deed.

The loco pilot of the train noticed the stones, which were crushed by the passing train, and alerted police, who rushed to inspect the site.

The cops are also perusing CCTV footage to zero in on the culprits.

Police have asked people in surrounding villages to be vigilant of such acts and report suspicious persons.

A cop privy to the probe noted that a few inebriated youths had indulged in a similar act in April and suggested that the Railways should raise a wall to block the path to the track.