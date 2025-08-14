Search on for duo after attempt to rob Coimbatore ATM

CHENNAI: The police have launched a net to nab a burglar duo after their attempt to rob a nationalised bank's ATM in Coimbatore failed on Wednesday night.

According to police, two unidentified persons came to an ATM located near the Ganapathy area on Wednesday night. “The duo sprayed a black liquid on the CCTV camera fixed inside the kiosk. They then attempted to break open the ATM, which triggered an alarm in the bank’s head office in Mumbai,” police said.

The authorities from Mumbai alerted the bank officials in Coimbatore, who in turn informed the police. Soon, a police team from Saravanampatty station rushed to the ATM centre. Unable to open the machine, the duo fled before the police arrived. As the CCTV in the premises was sprayed with some black liquid, the police are scrutinising the camera footage in the neighbourhood to trace the identity of the culprits.

Last month, the Krishnagiri police helped the Kerala police to nab a north Indian ATM burglary gang when they attempted to escape in a truck from Tamil Nadu. The police also seized gas welders, crowbars and other equipment used to break open ATMs.