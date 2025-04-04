Search for ‘State fish’ on; 50L sanctioned

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan announced that a ‘State Fish’ will be identified at Rs 50 lakh for its conservation, which would strengthen the fisheries sector.

It will be an addition to the State tree, flower, animal, and bird, he said.

“Given the significance of fish as a staple protein source, the government is taking proactive measures to support the industry,” he added. The minister made this novel announcement at the ministry’s debate on demands for grants.