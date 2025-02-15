Sea erosion at Kulasekarapattinam causes concern as over 100 palm trees fall into sea

CHENNAI: Across the past two months, over 100 palm trees along the Kulasekarapattinam coast in Thoothukudi district have fallen into the sea due to severe erosion. Concerned about this development, activists have urged the government to take immediate action to protect the remaining trees on the shoreline, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

Activist Gunaseelan says these palm trees have a special significance. "The palm trees in Kulasekarapattinam mature in just 10 years, unlike other palm trees that take 15 years. But it is sad to see that there are no efforts to protect these trees," he lamented.

Another resident, Ilankudi, attributed the sea erosion to the fact that the natural flow of waves has altered over the years.

The falling trees also pose safety risks for devotees of the Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam, who, as a result, have been unable to take a dip in the sea over the past few months.

Meanwhile, experts have recommended creating artificial coral reefs in the sea to help prevent further shoreline erosion. The government must take immediate action to protect the coastline and the palm trees that are still standing, they have urged.