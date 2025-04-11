SDPI Leader Mubarak calls on Stalin, appreciates Waqf Act stand

CHENNAI: SDPI leader ‘Nellai’ Mubarak on Friday called on Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin and thanked him for adopting a resolution in the State Assembly and moving the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Mubarak contested from Dindigul in AIADMK alliance previously. Mubarak’s visit to DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam is seen as a sign of SDPI’s possible gravitation towards the INDIA bloc against the backdrop of AIADMK’s likely return to the NDA fold ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.