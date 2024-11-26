Scuffle erupts at AIADMK’s Madurai review meeting too

MADURAI: In an unending tale of recurrent ruckus, AIADMK’s Madurai district-level review meeting too saw a clash between two groups.

Senior leaders Natham Viswanathan, Semmalai and Sellur Raju were left to watch the scuffle between cadre supporting two different groups during the discussion.

It all started with some cadre, including Ilanchezhiyan of Pykara and Ramachandran of Bibikulam, moved to the dais and raised issues, instead of listening to the senior leaders’ talk. They argued that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the progress of AIADMK with active participation of cadre and leaders and not passive listening of people on the stage.

Questions were also raised about Sellur Raju’s contribution to strengthening the party in the region. Supporters of Sellur Raju clashed with them leading to a scuffle. Soon, party men were seen landing blows on each other. It was chaotic as rival camps wanted the other to be removed from the meeting. The former ministers attempted to pacify the enraged cadre, but in vain.

For a brief time cops too landed at the venue afraid of untoward incidents, but were sent back by Natham Viswanathan who asserted that it was an internal party issue and they would settle it amicably among themselves.

Talking to reporters, Viswanathan the meeting went on smoothly and the brief altercation was resolved. He said that it was wrong to blow it out of proportion. As the party workers working on the field were keen to take the party forward, everyone wanted to step onto the dais and express their views, he added. “They were told that opportunities would be given to express their views. Despite that there was discontent for a brief while,” Viswanathan said.