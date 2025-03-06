Scuffle breaks out at AIADMK meeting chaired by KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: A scuffle broke out at a meeting chaired by AIADMK MLA KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday after an individual claiming to be a party functionary from Anthiyur questioned why he was not invited to the meeting.

S Praveen Kumar, who claimed to be a functionary from Anthiyur, stood up and voiced his concern over not being invited to the meeting. Subsequently, Sengottaiyan asked him to come on stage and speak.

Immediately Praveen Kumar got to the stage and broke into an argument with the AIADMK leader over the issue. Tension prevailed, when other cadres restrained him, resulting in a minor scuffle. They also attacked each other with chairs, forcing him to leave the meeting venue.

KA Sengottaiyan blamed ex-MLA from Anthiyur constituency EMR Raja for orchestrating the confusion by sending someone, who is not even a member of the party.

He also claimed that Raja was responsible for the party’s defeat in 2021 Assembly polls in Anthiyur constituency.

Mettupalayam MLA AK Selvaraj, Bhavanisagar MLA A Bannari and other functionaries participated in the meeting.