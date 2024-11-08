Scores of devotees witness Soorasamharam of Kanda Sashti festival in Tiruchendur

MADURAI: Scores of devotees from various parts thronged Tiruchendur on Thursday evening and witnessed ‘Soorasamharam’, the highlight of the Kanda Sashti festival celebrated at the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple, the second of six abodes (AruPadai Veedu) of Lord Murugan.

It's believed that Lord Murugan defeated demon Surapadman on the occasion of 'Soorasamharam', which is observed annually to mark the victory of good over evil.

Scores of devotees gathered at the beach near the Tiruchendur temple to witness the ‘Soorasamharam’, the significant event of the festival, which commenced around 4.30 pm. A decked-up Jeyanthinathar was taken out in procession before signifying the killing of demon Surapadman with ‘vel’ (spear).

Initially, the demon, in guise of elephant and lion, were killed by the deity and the killing of the real demon later took place in the midst of devotees who chanted "Vetrivel Muruganuku arogara, Veeravel Muruganuku arogara, Kandahanukuarogara". Finally, Murugan sliced a mango tree, from which emerged as a cock and peacock. The deity started to employ the cock as his battle standard and the peacock as his mount before slaying the demon.

Earlier, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was opened to devotees around 1 a.m. It was followed by Vishwaroopa Deeparadanai around 1.30 am, and Udhayamarthanda abishekam, Yagasala pooja and Yagasala Deeparadanai throughout the day.

The six-day festival began with yagasala pooja on October 2. During those days of festivity, devotees observed fasting and were involved in prayers to have their wishes fulfilled.

Devotees also took a holy dip in the sea at Tiruchendur and offered prayers.

Many also engaged in padayatra and performed 'kavadi' rituals. Ahead of the festival, the district administration made necessary arrangements for the devotees.

Unlike previous years, the Thoothukudi police introduced QR Code system with a link in the interest of devotees to facilitate access to services including Police Helpline, First Aid centres, public transport, temporary bus stands and its localities and traffic diversion routes.

Police force was also deployed adequately in the interest of devotees. Superintendent of Police Albert John inspected security arrangements.

Over 3,000 police personnel were deployed in the vicinity of the temple, besides CCTV surveillance being employed. Moreover, ten teams of Coastal Security Force were deployed to respond to any emergency, sources said.