Scores of devotees witness Soorasamharam at Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur

MADURAI: Scores of devotees from various parts thronged Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, to witness ‘Soorasamharam’ an important event of Dasara festival to mark victory of good over evil (the killing of the demon Mahishasuran) in the night of Saturday.

The spectacular Dasara festival in Kulasekarapattinam assumes great significance next to Mysuru.

The ten-day festival began with flag hoisting in the temple of Goddess Mutharamman at Kulasekarapattinam on October 3.

Several devotees, who belong to neighbouring Tirunelveli and from southern districts including Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Madurai, on the days of festivity, undertook padayatra (foot journey) to the Mutharamman temple.

Many underwent prolonged fasting and several devotees refrained from eating any kind of meat, walked through streets and collected alms from the locals to offer money to the temple to fulfil their wishes.

Moreover, several devotees were seen dressed up emulating gods and goddesses and most of them were seen clad in strange hues and in the guise of Lord Vishnu and Shiva, Goddess Kali, kings, queens and gypsies.

Many including children were also in the disguise of Lord Hanuman. The festival also witnessed traditional folk dances including ‘Karakattam’ and ‘Silambattam’ to celebrate and enthuse. The police force has been deployed adequately to ensure safety, sources said.