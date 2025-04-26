Scorching summer heat triggers aggression in stray dogs, warn experts

CHENNAI: The scorching summer heat has not only taken its toll on humans but have also severely impacted animals. Among the most affected are stray dogs, who are prone to temperament changes owing to the intense heat.

According to a Maalaimalar report, experts noted that unlike humans, dogs lack the ability to sweat, making them prone to rapid overheating. "This physical distress often leads to behavioural changes, increasing their aggression," say veterinarians.

Experts pointed out that there is usually a significant rise in dog bite cases during peak summer months, with reported incidents jumping from 2,500 monthly to over 3,000 in April and May across the country.

Veterinarians said that one way to identify safer stray dogs is by looking for a small cut on their ear, which indicates that they have been vaccinated against rabies and have also been spayed. Dogs that have been sterilized are less of a threat as their testosterone levels are low.

Apart from this, residents have been advised to report large stray dog populations to the corporation so they can be safely taken and vaccinated and sterilization programs. When coming in contact with stray dogs, experts warn that people should avoid direct eye contact and not make any threatening gestures, as the heat can make animals more aggressive.

In case of a dog bite, the wound should be immediately washed with soap and the victim should seek medical attention. Pet owners should also make sure that their dogs are vaccinated against rabies.