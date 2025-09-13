Scorching heat, delays don’t spoil spirits of supporters

CHENNAI: Enthusiastic TVK supporters had started converging on the spot right at 7.30 am to get a glimpse of their leader Vijay as close as possible at the MGR roundabout at Marakkadai near Gandhi Market in Tiruchy on Saturday.

Although there were several restrictions on participants, some carried their toddlers and senior citizens were also seen in the campaign spot. They patiently waited for hours in the venue where Vijay was scheduled to kick start his election campaign sentimentally from Tiruchy.

Vijay, who landed at the Tiruchy airport around 9:45 am, was unable to reach the venue by 1.30 pm due to a large gathering of people that greeted him all the way to the campaign venue. But the cadre kept their spirits throughout the day, despite delays and audio glitches.

To encourage the cadre, who are mainly the youth, musical instruments were played, and the cadre continued to sway along with it despite waiting in the scorching sun. Some supporters followed Vijay’s campaign vehicle, despite a diktat issued by the party.

Meanwhile, as many as five women fainted due to dehydration. They were taken to the ambulances stationed in the venue for first aid. They were later sent back home as the victims recovered from dehydration.