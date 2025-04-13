Scientists urge more research on legless amphibians in Valparai

CHENNAI: Despite their long presence in the Western Ghats, caecilians (legless amphibians remain a mystery and scientists working in the Valparai terrain urge the authorities to initiate more research projects on lesser known species.

According to a recent study by Wildlife Conservation Society, nearly 26 species have been identified from Valparai, a biodiversity hotspot known for its rich rainforest sholas. But the awareness on caecilian remains low even among the local communities, including indigenous groups (tribals), who often mistake them for snakes or worms and kill them sometimes.

“While there are ongoing efforts to spread awareness about not harming even highly venomous snakes, caecilians are completely harmless to humans. They possess no venom or toxins, yet their resemblance to snakes often puts them at risk simply because of fear and misunderstanding,” says S Preethi S, research assistant – WG agroforests, Wildlife Conservation Society, Bengaluru.

Their secretive underground lifestyle has kept much of their life history hidden from science. There is a need to conserve them as they play a crucial role in maintaining healthy soil. These earthworm-like creatures are sleek and slimy that aerate the soil and can even survive being cut in two below the clitellum, a vital region that has all its organs.

Caecilians are most commonly active during the monsoon when the soil is soft and damp, making it easier for them to burrow and move underground. Nestled in the Western Ghats surrounded by pristine rainforests, Valparai is a small town with tea and coffee agroforests stretching endlessly.

“These interspersed with patches of primary forests and are home to several species of caecilians,” adds Preethi. “These secretive creatures are nocturnal, meaning they are active at night, while during the day, they hide under leaf litter, decaying plants, or in underground burrows.”

Caecilians have tiny eyes, but they don’t rely on sight to find food. Their favourite meals include earthworms and small insects like termites, which they catch and eat using two rows of teeth. In turn, they become prey for larger animals such as snakes, birds, and small mammals, making them an essential part of the food web.

Caecilians are oviparous, meaning they lay eggs, and exhibit remarkable parental care. The mother coils around her eggs, guarding them until they hatch.

“According to certain research studies from Africa and South America, once the young emerge, the mother develops a special fatty layer of skin, which the babies gently nibble on providing them with nutrients for their growth. This unique form of parental care is the first of its kind observed in amphibians and is yet to be studied in Indian caecilians,” she points out.