Science based initiative: Education Department to conduct spl tour for students

CHENNAI: The School Education Department is set to initiate a science-based educational tour under the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) initiative for students from classes 9 to 12 in state-run schools in the current academic year.

Through this scheme, the school students will be able to visit science museums, planetariums, higher educational institutions and research centres to learn about the practices in the respective areas.

And, with this initiative, the department aims to inculcate interest in science, creative thinking and technology and tools-based learning for students in high and higher secondary classes.

Currently, the department has released funds for each district and work has commenced with regards to selecting students for the educational tour, say department officials.

The students will be selected for the tour if they qualify on various aspects such as; academic performance, attendance, participation in key exams like NMMS, Olympiad, among others.

Besides academics, students will be shortlisted for the tour on the basis of their performance and participation in school club activities, arts and cultural festivals and in sports.

"Students are given marks on each category, under both academics and non-curricular activities to choose them for the tour. This will encourage them to not just excel in studies, but engage in other school activities too, "said a teacher of a government school.

The educational tour project is to be implemented by a committee consisting of district education officers, under the supervision of the Integrated School Education. This committee will include: Chief Education Officer (CEO) along with officers at Integrated School Education, the district coordinator and teachers. This committee will decide the location for the educational tour.

Meanwhile, the department has been taking students abroad who excel in club activities, book reading, fine arts, children's films, sports and science. So far, 323 students have visited countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong.