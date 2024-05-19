Begin typing your search...
Schools in Tamil Nadu await reopening date amid election results and summer showers
According to reports from Daily Thanthi, officials from the state education department are scheduled to hold a consultation meeting on May 27 to discuss reopening plans.
CHENNAI: The reopening of schools for the next academic year in Tamil Nadu is likely to experience delays due to the impending Parliamentary election results on June 4 and the ongoing summer showers.
Earlier, it was said that schools would reopened in the second week of June.
