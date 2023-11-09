Schools in several districts of TN closed today due to heavy rainfall

CHENNAI: Several districts in Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday on Thursday due to heavy rainfall. Schools will remain closed in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai as per orders issued by their respective district magistrates.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu during November 8-9, with a significant reduction thereafter.

The regional meteorological centre has forecast moderate thunderstorms with moderate rain in isolated places over the Nilgien, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

While a light thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur Tiruppur Theni, Dindugal, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal Tenkan, Sivaganga Madurai, Ramanthapuram, Pudukottai Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.