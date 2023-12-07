Schools, Colleges in Chennai & selected areas to remain closed in Friday

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced holiday for all the educational institutions including schools and colleges in Chennai on Friday since the flood in various areas of the city had not receded.

Similarly, since the relief and rehabilitation measures were still carried out, schools and colleges in the six divisions of Chengalpet including Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandaloor, Thiruporur, Chengalpet and Thirukazhukundram were declared holiday.

In addition, Kancheepuram district administration also announced that the schools and colleges in Sriperumbudur and Kundrathur division will remain closed on Friday.

Likewise, in Thiruvallur, only schools were declared holiday on Friday.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department has instructed all the chief education officers in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts to inspect all the schools before the reopening.

A circular said that the authorities concerned along with CEOs should ensure that all preparatory arrangements are made as per the standard operating procedures, which was distributed to all the schools.

Accordingly, the officials, who visit the schools for inspection, should check all the classrooms, strength of the compound wall, electricity connections, anganwadi centres and drinking water facilities.

Meanwhile, the Anna University also announced the semester exam rescheduled date. Accordingly, the original schedule for the theory exams was from December 4, 2023 to February 14, 2024. Now it has been rescheduled from December 11 to February 17.