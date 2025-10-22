Schools and Colleges to remain closed in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: In a precautionary move following the severe weather warning from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the district collector of Kancheepuram has declared a holiday for both schools and colleges on Wednesday (October 22).

The district administrations of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore have also declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday.

In Chennai, the closure order is only for schools, both public and private, while all schools and colleges will remain closed in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Thiruvallur, said officials