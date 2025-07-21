Schoolgirl found dead in well at Tirunelveli's Pattamadai

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old schoolgirl was found dead in a well near her house in Tirunelveli district on Sunday. Police recovered the body after receiving information from locals and are investigating to ascertain whether it was suicide or murder.

The Class 10 girl student, a resident of Ambedkar Street in Pattamadai near Cheranmahadevi, had left home on July 19 saying she was going to buy a book from a friend but did not return. Her family searched for her but could not find her, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The next morning, locals informed the police that a girl’s body in a school uniform was seen in a well nearby. The Pathamadai police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and confirmed it was the girl student. They have sent the body for post-mortem examination at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital.

A case has been registered with an investigation underway.