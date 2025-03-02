Schoolgirl dies by suicide over NEET exam fear near Tindivanam

CHENNAI: A schoolgirl died by suicide due to the fear of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Vellimedu Pettai near Tindivanam.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the girl had been preparing for the NEET exam for the second consecutive year.

Tindivanam police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)