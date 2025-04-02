Schoolboy dies in tragic bike accident in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: A tragic accident claimed the life of a 17-year-old schoolboy from Ramanathapuram, who had just completed his class-2 public exams.

The incident occurred on the night of April 1 when the boy, along with his 17-year-old friend, went to a liquor store on the Ramanathapuram - East Coast Road.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the two teenagers purchased liquor bottles, which the schoolboy placed around his abdomen.

As they were riding back on their bike, near the Thiruvallur bus stop, their vehicle collided with a mini cargo truck.

The impact caused both boys to be thrown off the bike.

In the accident, the liquor bottles that the schoolboy had placed on his abdomen broke and pierced his stomach.

The young boy started bleeding, fighting for his life. His friend, who was riding the bike, suffered severe head injuries.

Witnesses nearby immediately rushed to their aid and helped the boys to reach the hospital.

Unfortunately, the schoolboy succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

His friend is currently undergoing intensive treatment at the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.

The Ramanathapuram Bazaar Police have filed a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident.