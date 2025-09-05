School watchman dies in Usilampatti accident

MADURAI: A 63-year-old watchman of a private school was killed and sixteen students were hurt in an accident, which occurred in front of the school near Usilampatti in Madurai, on Thursday.

The deceased victim has been identified as Venkatraman, sources said. Usilampatti Sub Collector Utkarsh Kumar and Usilampatti police inspected the accident site and held inquiries.

A state-run bus bound for Theni from Madurai hit a mini-bus, which carried the students, while the mini-bus was turning into the school entrance. The ill-fated watchman, who guided traffic at the school entrance, was knocked down. The watchman succumbed to his injuries, sources said.

The Usilampatti Sub Collector, when contacted, said the students suffered minor injuries and were rushed to Usilampatti Government Hospital, where they were given First Aid. Among those injured, five are boys. They were treated as outpatients.

The Sub Collector further said the school administration was instructed to depute five volunteers at the school entrance to guide traffic at the time of opening and closing, and also to put up barricades temporarily on the Theni highway.

However, the bus, which was involved in the fatal accident, remains in police custody. Based on a complaint, Usilampatti police have filed a case.