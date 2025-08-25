School van overturns on railway track in Virudhachalam, eight students injured

CHENNAI: About eight students were injured on Monday when a school van overturned while crossing a railway track at Poovanur village in Virudhachalam taluk of Cuddalore district, police said.

The level crossing is an interlocked one, meaning that unless the gates are closed, trains will not get a green signal to proceed through the intersection.

This is unlike the Semmankuppam level crossing in the district, a non-interlocked one that allowed a train to cross while the gate was open, leading to a tragic accident also involving a school van on July 8 this year. The train rammed the school van, killing three school students travelling in that.

Commenting on Monday's accident, Southern Railway termed this as a result of the negligence of the private school van driver, adding that the children sustained minor injuries and were given immediate medical aid by railway staff.

The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have registered a case against the driver, who is likely to be arrested, officials said.

According to police, the van driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the crossing, causing it to capsize. No train was scheduled at the time, and villagers rushed to rescue the children, setting the vehicle back on its wheels.

"Train services were not affected as the level crossing gate is interlocked. Signals turn green only after the gates are closed. No railway assets were damaged, except for a small portion of fencing," Southern Railway said in a release.

It said the level crossing had been opened for road traffic as per rules, with signals on both sides showing red. The road surface was "rubberised and in good condition," with speed breakers and signage in place, the release added.

Divisional Railway Manager of Tiruchirappalli Division, Balak Ram Negi, inspected the site along with senior officials.

Appealing to the public to exercise caution while crossing level crossings, Southern Railway reiterated that "safety of the public is the topmost priority of Indian Railways".