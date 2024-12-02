Begin typing your search...

    School van overturns in Erode, 10 students injured

    The incident occurred on the Ammapettai-Guruvareddiyur Road near a veterinary hospital at Umareddiyur.

    AuthorPTIPTI|2 Dec 2024 9:25 PM IST
    School van overturns in Erode, 10 students injured
    X

    Representative Image

    ERODE: Ten students from a private matriculation school were injured on Monday morning when their school van overturned and plunged into a sugarcane field near Ammapettai village in this district, police said.

    The incident occurred on the Ammapettai-Guruvareddiyur Road near a veterinary hospital at Umareddiyur.

    The van driver, Gunasekaran (38), reportedly lost control while negotiating a narrow turn, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and capsize into a nearby sugarcane field, police said.

    Hearing about the accident, anxious parents rushed to the site on two-wheelers and transported their injured children to the Ammapettai Primary Health Centre. After receiving first aid, the students were taken to a private hospital in Anthiyur for further treatment, police added.

    The Ammapettai police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

    school vanaccidentTwo wheelersveterinary hospital
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick