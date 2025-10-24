School students among 14 injured in dog attack in Tiruchendur

TIRUCHENDUR: Fourteen persons, including schoolchildren, were admitted to the hospital after being bitten by a stray dog near Tiruchendur.

The incident took place in Keelanalumoolaikinaru village, which has over 500 houses. A stray dog on the main road in the area attacked several residents passing by.

Among those injured were Thiruneelakandan (72), a trader from Paramankurichi Potharangavilai; Nagadinesh (13), a Class 9 student of Pitchivilai school; Muthulakshmi (12), a Class 7 student from the same village; and several others, including children and adults.

The injured were taken to the Pitchivilai Primary Health Centre and the Tiruchendur GH for treatment. The incident caused panic with residents urging authorities to capture stray dogs in the area.